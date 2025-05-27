directorate of education

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Schools

PTI
PTI
Posted on 27 May 2025
10:45 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Education has approved the introduction of Skill/NSQF subjects in 257 additional government schools in Delhi from the current academic session.
These subjects, introduced under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, aim to provide students with practical knowledge and job-ready skills alongside regular studies.

In a move to expand vocational education, the Directorate of Education has approved the introduction of Skill/NSQF subjects in 257 additional government schools in Delhi from the current academic session, officials said.

These subjects, introduced under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, aim to provide students with practical knowledge and job-ready skills alongside regular studies, according to a circular issued on May 23.

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon
KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

The circular said that students in Classes 9 and 11 can now enrol in various skill subjects, with each school expected to take in 50 students per subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools have been instructed to hold counselling sessions to help students understand the scope and career opportunities available through these vocational subjects, it added.

Fresh enrolments in Class 11 are also allowed, even if students have not studied the subject earlier in Class 9 or 10.

This is part of a flexible, multi-entry and multi-exit policy to make skill education more accessible,” the circular said. It also mentioned that offering skill subjects is not mandatory for all students.

Schools may offer the option, but it is not compulsory for every student to take a skill subject,” it added.

University of Liverpool Receives UGC Approval - Bengaluru Campus to Start by 2026 Session
University of Liverpool Receives UGC Approval - Bengaluru Campus to Start by 2026 Session

According to CBSE guidelines, schools do not need to seek separate approval for introducing these additional skill subjects. They are required to update relevant details on the CBSE portal, the circular further said.

National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects include practical courses such as Information Technology, Retail, Healthcare, and Beauty and Wellness, designed to enhance students’ employability and career readiness, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
10:49 AM
directorate of education delhi schools vocational courses
Similar stories
Board Exams 2025

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link & Re-evaluation Schedule

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

IISER

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key OUT at iiseradmission.in- Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exams 2025

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link & Re-evaluation Schedule

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

Representational image
board exams

Results of rechecked answer scripts for ICSE, ISC to be declared at 11am on Tuesday

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Culture

Folklore, retold

Representational image
CBSE

CBSE lets students request scanned board exam answer scripts before they go for revie. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality