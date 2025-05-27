Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2025
09:59 AM

File Image

Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2025 session.
The KTET exam is conducted twice a year to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach at Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels in Kerala.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2025 session, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 29 and May 30, 2025. The revised exam dates have not yet been announced, and candidates are advised to closely monitor the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in — for further updates.

The official notification states, "KTET May 2025 – For Service Teachers Only – Exam Postponed. The new date and hall ticket details will be announced shortly." However, the authorities have not provided any reason for the postponement so far.

The KTET exam is conducted twice a year to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach at Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels in Kerala. The exam is held in four categories — Categories I, II, III, and IV — covering different teaching levels and subjects.

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now
CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their hall tickets once released.

  1. Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your KTET application ID, application number, and category.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. View and download the hall ticket.
  6. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official portal for timely updates regarding the revised exam schedule and admit card release.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
10:00 AM
Kerala TET 2025 Kerala KTET Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test
