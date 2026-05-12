Osmania University Releases TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Admit Cards; Exams on May 18

Summary Candidates appearing for the law entrance examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official website As per the official notification, the results of TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET 2026 are tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 6

Osmania University has released the admit cards for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2026 today, May 12. Candidates appearing for the law entrance examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

According to the official schedule, the TG LAWCET 2026 and TG PGLCET 2026 examinations will be conducted on May 18 in multiple shifts.

3-Year TG LAWCET: 9:30 am to 11:00 am and 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm

5-Year TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

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The preliminary answer key for TG LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 will be released on May 23. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till May 25.

As per the official notification, the results of TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET 2026 are tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 6.

TG LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” link Enter registration number, mobile number, and date of birth Submit the details Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on the day of the exam.