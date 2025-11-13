NBEMS

NBEMS Revises Accreditation Criteria & Process for Several Courses! Check All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
13:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an official notice announcing a revised accreditation process and criteria for hospitals, medical colleges, and institutions offering DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Diploma programmes.
The updated guidelines are designed to streamline accreditation norms, align faculty eligibility with the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) standards.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an official notice announcing a revised accreditation process and criteria for hospitals, medical colleges, and institutions offering DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Diploma programmes across India.

The updated guidelines are designed to streamline accreditation norms, align faculty eligibility with the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) standards, and ensure a robust training ecosystem for postgraduate and super-specialty medical education.

In accordance with the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025, issued by the NMC, the NBEMS has adopted the new faculty qualification criteria notified on July 5, 2025, with certain modifications.

ADVERTISEMENT
UGC Extends ODL and Online Programme Application Submission Deadline for HEIs
UGC Extends ODL and Online Programme Application Submission Deadline for HEIs
Odisha OTET 2025 Registration Window Opens: Schedule, Steps and Paper 1 &amp; 2 Exam Details
Odisha OTET 2025 Registration Window Opens: Schedule, Steps and Paper 1 &amp; 2 Exam Details

Revised Faculty Eligibility Highlights

  • For DNB courses: Post-MBBS Diploma holders with 13 years of post-diploma experience will be eligible as Senior Consultants, while those with 10 years’ experience will qualify as Junior Consultants. Only one PG Diploma-qualified faculty member will be allowed per department for accreditation.
  • For Post-MBBS Diploma courses: A PG Diploma holder with 10 years of experience will be considered a Senior Consultant, and one with 7 years’ experience as a Junior Consultant.

Faculty with prior NMC-recognised teaching experience in medical colleges will be accepted for NBEMS accreditation, regardless of NBEMS’s earlier minimum criteria.

Additionally, the bed-based application cap has been revised. When DNB/DrNB and FNB courses in the same specialty operate as the main clinical department, both applications will now be treated as a single unit.

Hospitals fulfilling faculty and case-load requirements may also run both 3-year and direct 6-year DrNB courses concurrently, as per the revised norms.

These reforms reflect NBEMS’s commitment to enhancing quality postgraduate medical training across India.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
13:14 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Accreditation
Similar stories
Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announc. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today; Latest Updates, Exam Timings Here

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

National Law University

AILET 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

Exhult’25 Chapter 2 Inspires Young Innovators at St Xavier’s Raghabpur Campus

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announc. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today; Latest Updates, Exam Timings Here

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

National Law University

AILET 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

college events

After College Celebrates First Anniversary with the Launch of All India Performance A. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality