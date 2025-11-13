NBEMS Revises Accreditation Criteria & Process for Several Courses! Check All Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an official notice announcing a revised accreditation process and criteria for hospitals, medical colleges, and institutions offering DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Diploma programmes. The updated guidelines are designed to streamline accreditation norms, align faculty eligibility with the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) standards.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an official notice announcing a revised accreditation process and criteria for hospitals, medical colleges, and institutions offering DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Diploma programmes across India.

The updated guidelines are designed to streamline accreditation norms, align faculty eligibility with the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) standards, and ensure a robust training ecosystem for postgraduate and super-specialty medical education.

In accordance with the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025, issued by the NMC, the NBEMS has adopted the new faculty qualification criteria notified on July 5, 2025, with certain modifications.

Revised Faculty Eligibility Highlights

For DNB courses: Post-MBBS Diploma holders with 13 years of post-diploma experience will be eligible as Senior Consultants, while those with 10 years’ experience will qualify as Junior Consultants. Only one PG Diploma-qualified faculty member will be allowed per department for accreditation.

For Post-MBBS Diploma courses: A PG Diploma holder with 10 years of experience will be considered a Senior Consultant, and one with 7 years’ experience as a Junior Consultant.

Faculty with prior NMC-recognised teaching experience in medical colleges will be accepted for NBEMS accreditation, regardless of NBEMS’s earlier minimum criteria.

Additionally, the bed-based application cap has been revised. When DNB/DrNB and FNB courses in the same specialty operate as the main clinical department, both applications will now be treated as a single unit.

Hospitals fulfilling faculty and case-load requirements may also run both 3-year and direct 6-year DrNB courses concurrently, as per the revised norms.

These reforms reflect NBEMS’s commitment to enhancing quality postgraduate medical training across India.

Read the detailed notice here.