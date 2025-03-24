CLAT 2025 Counselling Schedule - Expected Dates and Delhi HC Hearing Update

Summary The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 counselling process has been postponed due to an ongoing legal dispute over the exam results. The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on the potential revision of the CLAT 2025 results on April 7, following petitions from candidates citing evaluation errors.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 counselling process has been postponed due to an ongoing legal dispute over the exam results. The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on the potential revision of the CLAT 2025 results on April 7, following petitions from candidates citing evaluation errors. The counselling, which was initially scheduled to begin with the release of the first admission list on December 26, will now remain on hold until the court delivers its verdict.

The CLAT 2025 exam was held on December 1, with results declared on December 7. However, following the declaration, multiple aspirants raised concerns regarding alleged mistakes in the final answer key and discrepancies in the normalisation process. These candidates have petitioned for either a revision of results or a re-evaluation of specific answers, arguing that the current scoring system has compromised the merit rankings and could impact their chances of securing admission.

On December 20, the Delhi High Court directed the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to consider a revision of the results, acknowledging potential evaluation errors. The court’s decision on April 7 will determine the next steps, including whether a revised result will be issued. The Supreme Court had previously transferred all legal petitions related to CLAT 2025 to the High Court, consolidating the legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the CLAT 2025 merit list will only be published after the court ruling. The list will feature the names and ranks of candidates shortlisted for the seat allotment process. The Consortium will release the invite list for counselling once the final decision is made. Despite an initial counselling registration date of December 9, 2024, the process remains on hold nearly three months later.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official CLAT website for further announcements.