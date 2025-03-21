GATE COAP 2025 Schedule Out - Check Eligibility, Participating Institutes & Process

Summary The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 for admission to MTech programmes and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates interested in participating can soon register on the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in/coap2025.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 for admission to MTech programmes and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates interested in participating can soon register on the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in/coap2025. The announcement follows the declaration of the GATE 2025 results by IIT Roorkee on March 19.

Eligibility

To be eligible for COAP 2025, candidates must have a valid GATE score from 2025 or the last two sessions. It's important to note that COAP is not an application portal for MTech admissions or PSU recruitment. Candidates must apply directly to their preferred institutes or PSUs separately. COAP serves as a platform to view and accept admission offers from participating institutions.

Participating Institutes

A total of 23 IITs and IISc Bangalore are participating in COAP 2025. These include: IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Dharwad, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, and IIT Tirupati.

COAP 2025 Process and Options

COAP 2025 offers candidates the flexibility to evaluate multiple admission offers. Here’s how the process works:

Rounds 1 to 4: Candidates can choose from three options — Accept and Freeze, Retain and Wait, or Reject. The Retain and Wait option can be selected only twice for the same offer from the same institute and programme.

Round 5: This is a decisive round where candidates must either Accept and Freeze or Reject the offer.

Rounds 6 to 10: These rounds are considered independent decisive rounds, allowing candidates to choose between Accept and Freeze or Reject.

Round 1 viewing of offers will begin on May 13 and the last round will be conducted from July 9 to July 11, 2025. Candidates who do not act on offers in a particular round will have their offers automatically marked as Rejected.