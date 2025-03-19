Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Exam and Scribe Application Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
10:36 AM

File Image

Summary
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the admit card for the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher Preliminary Exam 2024.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the admit card for the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher Preliminary Exam 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their OSSC LTR teacher admission letter from the official website.

The admit card, originally scheduled for release on March 13, was rescheduled due to administrative reasons. Applicants must use their login credentials, including username, mobile number, or email ID along with a password or OTP, to access and download their hall ticket.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2024 &amp; Scores Out Amid Transparency Concerns - Details
SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2024 &amp; Scores Out Amid Transparency Concerns - Details

Admit Card Download Steps

  1. Visit the official website — ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link labeled "Download Admission Letter" under the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to a new page.
  4. Enter your username, mobile number, or email ID along with your password or OTP.
  5. Complete the captcha verification and click on ‘Login’.
  6. Your LTR admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.
  7. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that all details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the OSSC authorities for rectification.

UGC Invites Applications for ODL &amp; Online Programmes for 2025-26 Academic Year - Details
UGC Invites Applications for ODL &amp; Online Programmes for 2025-26 Academic Year - Details

Scribe Facility for PwD Candidates

Candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category who require a scribe can submit their applications in the prescribed format. The application form, along with the necessary documents, must be sent via email to ossc.od@nic.in by today, i.e., March 19, 2025. The OSSC has explicitly stated that no other mode of communication will be entertained. Additionally, applications for a scribe facility submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

The OSSC LTR prelims exam is set to be conducted on March 23, 2025, in a single session. The exam will follow the OMR-based format and will be held for four posts - TGT Arts, TGT (Odia), TGT Science (PCM), and TGT Science (CBZ).

Last updated on 19 Mar 2025
10:37 AM
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Admit Card
