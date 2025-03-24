CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Application and Exam Dates

Posted on 24 Mar 2025
09:31 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025.
The decision to extend the deadline follows multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete their applications.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates now have until March 24, 2025, to submit their applications through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is March 25, 2025.

The decision to extend the deadline follows multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete their applications. The NTA issued an official notification stating, “In response to the multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (UG) 2025.”

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details
IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

Correction Window and Exam Dates

Following the registration period, the NTA will open the correction window from March 26 to March 28, 2025. During this time, candidates can make necessary modifications to their application forms. Applicants are advised to review their details carefully before submitting any changes.

The CUET UG 2025 examination is scheduled to take place between May 8 to June 1, 2025, across multiple sessions. While the subject-wise examination dates will be announced later, candidates should stay updated by regularly checking the official website.

Application Guide

  • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the registration link under the candidate activity tab.
  • Complete the registration and log in.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the exam fee as per the category.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

The CUET UG serves as a gateway for admission to various undergraduate programmes at participating universities across India.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
09:32 AM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration






