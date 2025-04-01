IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 Published - Clerk Mains Result Update on ibps.in

IBPS

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment list for Probationary Officers (PO), Clerks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) PO, and RRB Clerk.
Candidates who appeared for these exams can now access the list through the official website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment list for Probationary Officers (PO), Clerks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) PO, and RRB Clerk on March 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now access the list through the official website, ibps.in.

The provisional allotment was based on a merit-cum-preference system, adhering to the government's reservation policies and administrative requirements. In cases where two or more candidates have secured the same score, preference is given to the older candidate based on their date of birth, which is in line with the established practice.

How to Download the IBPS Provisional Allotment List

Candidates can follow these steps to download the IBPS provisional allotment list:

  • Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, find and click on the respective link for the Provisional Allotment List under PO, Clerk, RRB PO, or RRB Clerk.
  • Enter the required login credentials on the displayed login page.
  • Submit the details to view the result.
  • Download and save the allotment list for future reference.
IBPS Clerk Mains Result

In addition to the allotment list, IBPS will also declare the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who participated in the Customer Service Associates (CSA) mains examination can check their results through the official website.

For further updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.

