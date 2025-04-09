OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs

Summary The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the preliminary examination results for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts posts under the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and download the provisional merit list.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the preliminary examination results for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts posts under the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) 2024. The results are available on the commission’s official website, ossc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and download the provisional merit list.

Category Wise Cut-Offs

The OSSC has also published category-wise cut-off marks that determined qualification for the next round. For the Unreserved (UR) category, the cut-off was 51 marks, while SEBC candidates required 48.5 marks. The cut-off for SC and ST candidates stood at 37 and 13.5 marks, respectively. Special category candidates, including Ex-Servicemen and Sportspersons, had cut-offs of 8.75 and 45.5 marks, respectively.

For candidates under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, cut-offs varied by sub-category, with Category I, II, III, and IV PwD candidates needing 42, 4.25, 38, and 35.75 marks, respectively. Detailed cut-off marks for all categories, including women and PwD candidates, have been shared by the commission.

The preliminary examination, conducted on March 23, 2025, was held in OMR mode and featured 100 objective-type questions across four categories: TGT Arts, TGT Odia, TGT Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), and TGT Science (Botany and Zoology). Each question carried one mark, and the exam was conducted over a span of two hours. A negative marking of 0.25 marks was applicable for each incorrect response.

Following the prelims, 7,562 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Written Examination, the next step in the recruitment process. According to OSSC, the main exam for TGT Arts under the LTR category is expected to be held in the second fortnight of June or July 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the OSSC website for the exact dates and further instructions.

Find the full merit list here.