Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Out on karresults.nic.in - Pass Percentage & Exam 2, 3 Dates

Summary The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 today, April 8. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can now check and download their results from the official website — karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 today, April 8. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can now check and download their results from the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Pass Percentage

The results were announced during a press conference, where KSEAB also released key statistics and important updates. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 73.45%, indicating a strong performance by students across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exams were conducted between March 1 and March 20, in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. In addition to viewing results online, students can also access their mark sheets via DigiLocker or through SMS services for added convenience.

To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Those who do not meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear for compartment or improvement exams.

Improvement Exam Schedule

The board has already announced the schedule for the upcoming 2nd PUC improvement exams. The Exam 2 is slated to take place from April 24 to May 8, 2025, while Exam 3 is scheduled from June 9 to June 21, 2025. The final timetable for Exam 2 has also been released by KSEAB.

Students who missed the main exam due to attendance shortages can register as private candidates for either Exam 2 or Exam 3, as per the board’s guidelines. With multiple exam windows and result accessibility options, KSEAB aims to ensure flexibility and academic continuity for all students.