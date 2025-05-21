Odisha government

UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result Soon

PTI
PTI
Posted on 21 May 2025
09:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the online admission deadline for undergraduate courses in state-run colleges.
The decision was taken as the state Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is yet to declare the results of the class 12 final examinations.

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the online admission deadline for undergraduate courses in state-run colleges to June 1.

The decision was taken as the state Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is yet to declare the results of the class 12 final examinations. Also, the state government recently decided to provide 11.25 per cent reservation to SEBC students in undergraduate courses, and eligible candidates are yet to get their certificates, officials said.

AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details
AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details

"The timeline for e-Admission into all (+3) Degree Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Self-Financing Colleges and Sanskrit Colleges of the State under SAMS, has been extended to 1st June 2025," the Higher Education Department posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earlier deadline was May 20.

The Higher Education Department advised applicants in the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category to obtain a valid caste certificate from the competent authority and keep it ready for admission.

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation &amp; Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guidelines
CBSE Releases Re-evaluation &amp; Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guidelines

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the results of the class 12 final examinations will be announced in two days.

"We will also ensure that the students do not face any problem in admission into the degree courses," he said.

A total of 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the exams conducted by the CHSE.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 21 May 2025
09:52 AM
Odisha government UG courses Admissions
Similar stories
AP ICET 2025

AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Dire. . .

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Will Release Candidates' Response for JEE Advanced 2025 Soon- Read Details

UPSC

UPSC IFS Topper List 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Kanika Anabh Ranks AIR 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP ICET 2025

AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details

Representational image
IGCSE (Cambridge Assessment International Education)

Cambridge board results out for IGCSE and A-level March exams with 17,000 students

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Dire. . .

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Will Release Candidates' Response for JEE Advanced 2025 Soon- Read Details

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January Admit Card for May 24, 25 and 31 Exams- Details Here

UPSC

UPSC IFS Topper List 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Kanika Anabh Ranks AIR 1

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality