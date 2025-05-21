UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result Soon

Summary The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the online admission deadline for undergraduate courses in state-run colleges. The decision was taken as the state Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is yet to declare the results of the class 12 final examinations.

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the online admission deadline for undergraduate courses in state-run colleges to June 1.

The decision was taken as the state Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is yet to declare the results of the class 12 final examinations. Also, the state government recently decided to provide 11.25 per cent reservation to SEBC students in undergraduate courses, and eligible candidates are yet to get their certificates, officials said.

"The timeline for e-Admission into all (+3) Degree Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Self-Financing Colleges and Sanskrit Colleges of the State under SAMS, has been extended to 1st June 2025," the Higher Education Department posted on X.

The earlier deadline was May 20.

The Higher Education Department advised applicants in the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category to obtain a valid caste certificate from the competent authority and keep it ready for admission.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the results of the class 12 final examinations will be announced in two days.

"We will also ensure that the students do not face any problem in admission into the degree courses," he said.

A total of 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the exams conducted by the CHSE.

