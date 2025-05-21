AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the results for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access their rank cards and scorecards on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the results for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access their rank cards and scorecards on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by entering their hall ticket number and other required credentials.

This year’s exam witnessed an impressive performance from students, with 32,719 out of 34,131 candidates qualifying, marking a qualification rate of 95.86%.

Toppers List

Meka Manoj (Visakhapatnam) — 197.914 marks

Dwarakacharla Sandeep Reddy (YSR District) — 179.517 marks

Sakala Krishna Sai (NTR District) — 178.517 marks

Valluri Sairam Satvik (Hyderabad) — 175.694 marks

Ravuri Madhurya (Guntur) — 175.4529 marks

The AP ICET 2025 examination was conducted on May 7, 2025, in two shifts — a morning session from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and an afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The provisional answer key was released on May 10, with candidates given time until May 12 to raise objections.

As per APSCHE guidelines, candidates needed to score a minimum of 25% (50 out of 200 marks) to qualify for the exam. Ranks were allotted based on the total marks secured in the entrance test.

Successful candidates can expect the AP ICET 2025 counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions to begin soon. APSCHE will announce the detailed counselling schedule in due course on the official website.

Students are advised to regularly check the portal for updates on counselling registration, certificate verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds.