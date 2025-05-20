CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guidelines

Posted on 20 May 2025
09:36 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the post-result process for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025, allowing students to seek transparency and clarity in their evaluation. This annual process allows students to access scanned copies of their evaluated answer books and apply for mark verification, re-evaluation of answers, or both, depending on their satisfaction with the declared results.

As per the official notice, only those students who have applied for a photocopy of their evaluated answer books will be eligible to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation. It’s important to note that re-evaluation requests are restricted to theory papers only and can be submitted after carefully reviewing the scanned answer sheets.

CBSE Class 10 Post-Result Process 2025: Dates & Fees

  • Application for scanned copies: From May 27 to June 2, 2025
  • Fee: ₹500 per subject
  • Application for mark verification and re-evaluation: From June 3 to June 7, 2025
  • Fee: ₹500 per answer book for mark verification and ₹100 per question for re-evaluation

Students can access this facility online through the official CBSE portal by submitting the required fees within the given deadlines.

CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Process 2025: Dates & Fees

  • Application for scanned copies: From May 21 to May 27, 2025
  • Fee: ₹700 per subject
  • Application for mark verification and re-evaluation: From May 28 to June 3, 2025
  • Fee: ₹500 per answer book for mark verification and ₹100 per question for re-evaluation

The CBSE has strictly stated that no applications will be entertained after the specified deadlines. Students must also note that re-evaluation can only be requested for questions they wish to challenge in their theory papers, and marks can either increase, decrease, or remain unchanged post re-evaluation.

Important Guidelines for Students

Only students who have applied for scanned copies are eligible for mark verification and re-evaluation. However, re-evaluation is applicable for the theory portion only.

Revised results, if any, will be updated on the official CBSE result portal. No offline applications will be accepted.

For detailed instructions, payment procedures, and to access application forms, students are advised to visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Regularly checking the website is recommended to stay updated on further announcements related to the post-result process.

This move by CBSE aims to maintain transparency in the evaluation process and offer students a fair chance to address discrepancies in their answer booklets.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
09:37 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE board
