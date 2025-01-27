TS TET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Direct Challenge Link

Summary The Department of School Education, Telangana is set to close the objection window for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) Answer Key 2025 today, i.e., January 27. Candidates who appeared for the TS TET exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website (tgtet2024.aptonline.in).

The Department of School Education, Telangana is set to close the objection window for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) Answer Key 2025 today, i.e., January 27 (5 PM). Candidates who appeared for the TS TET exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website (tgtet2024.aptonline.in).

The TS TET 2025 exam was conducted from January 2 to January 20 in two shifts—9 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

The TS TET initial key for the exam was published earlier on the official website, where candidates could access the paper-wise (paper I/paper II - Mathematics and Science/paper II - Social Studies) PDF directly, without logging into their account. Following this, the conducting authorities opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Objections’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (journal number, hall ticket number, exam paper, date of birth) and click on ‘proceed’.

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents.

Step 6: Finalise the objection and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website on February 5, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.