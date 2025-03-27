OSSC LTR Teacher Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Link and Result Updates

Summary The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to close the objection window for the LTR Teacher Recruitment Prelims Exam 2024 answer key today, i.e., March 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official OSSC website.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to close the objection window for the LTR Teacher Recruitment Prelims Exam 2024 answer key today, i.e., March 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official OSSC website.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on March 24. Following this, the Commission opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

Steps to Raise Objections

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘objection link’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Click on the ‘File objection to published answer keys’ menu.

Step 5: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 6: Upload relevant supporting documents.

Step 7: Finalise the challenges and proceed to click on the save button to submit the objection.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.