UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Update - Check Download Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
14:37 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will soon be able to access their allotted exam city details via the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip for the upcoming June session. Candidates will soon be able to access their allotted exam city details via the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip is typically issued a week before the exam and provides crucial details such as the exam city, centre name, and address. However, it does not mention the specific venue location or reporting time, which will be available on the admit card to be released shortly after.

The UGC NET 2025 June session will be conducted from June 25 t0 June 29, 2025, in two shifts:

  • Shift 1: 9 AM to noon
  • Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM

Once the city intimation slip download link is activated, registered candidates will be able to download the same following the given steps;

  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘UGC NET 2025 City Slip’ link.
  3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  4. Submit and download your city intimation slip.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on both the city slip and the forthcoming admit card release.

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
14:38 PM
UGC NET 2025 University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test UGC NET June 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
