UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully concluded the UGC NET December 2024 exam on January 27, 2025. With the exam now over, candidates can expect the provisional answer key to be released soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Alongside the answer key, NTA will also provide the question paper and candidates' response sheets in online mode.

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Challenge Process

Once the provisional answer key is available, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The answer key challenge fee has been set at ₹200 per question. To submit an objection, candidates must provide supporting evidence for the disputed answer. The specific dates for the answer key challenge window will be announced along with the provisional key.

To challenge the answer key, candidates must:

Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the answer key challenge link on the homepage.

Log in with their credentials and follow the instructions to submit objections.

Take a printout of the recorded responses and submitted challenges for reference.

“Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered,” the official information bulletin additionally informed.

After considering all objections, NTA will release the final answer key. The UGC NET result for the December session will be declared based on this final key, and only candidates meeting the cutoff criteria will be eligible for further processes. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the answer key and result announcement.