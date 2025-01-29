GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link

Summary Due to the large-scale gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has shifted the GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 exam centres. Candidates appearing for these exams must download their updated admit cards from the official websites.

Due to the large-scale gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has shifted the GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 exam centres from Prayagraj to Lucknow. Candidates appearing for these exams must download their updated admit cards from the official websites—GOAPS portal (goaps.iitr.ac.in) for GATE and JOAPS portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in) for JAM.

As per an official statement by IIT Roorkee (GATE conducting body) and IIT Delhi (JAM conducting body), several students expressed concerns about accessibility issues due to the overwhelming crowds at the Maha Kumbh Mela. To ensure a smooth examination process, authorities have relocated the GATE 2025 (February 1 & 2) and JAM 2025 (February 2) centres to Lucknow.

“The candidates must ensure that the new test centre details appear correctly while downloading the updated admit cards,” the notice additionally highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates appearing for GATE and JAM 2025 in Prayagraj will now have to report to the following centres in Lucknow:

GATE 2025 New Exam Centres in Lucknow

AP Computer, IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, 226020 (Previously: iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur)

BDR Info Solutions LLP, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Uttar Pradesh, 226017 (Previously: Madhu Vachaspati Inter College)

Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Gomti Nagar Extension, Uttar Pradesh, 226010 (Previously: Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac)

City Law College, Sector - 9, Jankipuram Extension, Uttar Pradesh, 226031 (Previously: Indian Institute of Computer Education - Center 2)

SINCO Learning Center, Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping Square, Kursi Road, Uttar Pradesh, 226020 (Previously: Gyanoday Technical Institute)

JAM 2025 New Exam Centres in Lucknow

AP Computer, IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, 226020 (Previously: iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur)

BDR Info Solutions LLP, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Uttar Pradesh, 226017 (Previously: Madhu Vachaspati Inter College)

Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Gomti Nagar Extension, Uttar Pradesh, 226010 (Previously: Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac)

City Law College, Sector - 9, Jankipuram Extension, Uttar Pradesh, 226031 (Previously: Indian Institute of Computer Education - Center 2)

Candidates scheduled to appear for GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 should carefully check their updated exam centre details on their respective admit cards and verify all details on their updated admit card, including the subject name, test paper code, exam centre, timings, registration number, photograph, and signature. Admit cards must be preserved until the admission process is complete.

Find the direct admit card link here - GATE 2025 and JAM 2025