DNB PDCET 2025

DNB PDCET 2025: NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule, Registration Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
10:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the schedule for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025.
The DNB PDCET is an essential entrance exam for medical professionals seeking admission to post-diploma Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the schedule for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025. The exam is set to be conducted on March 25, 2025, in a computer-based format at designated test centers across the country. Candidates aspiring to pursue post-diploma DNB courses must appear for this ranking examination, which serves as a gateway to specialized medical training.

GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link
GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link

The DNB PDCET is an essential entrance exam for medical professionals seeking admission to post-diploma Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses. After qualifying for the exam and securing admission, candidates must undergo two years of hands-on training at an NBE-accredited hospital, institution, or medical college. The final step in the program is the DNB final examination, which candidates must pass to obtain their DNB degree.

Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Information Bulletin Release: January 30, 2025
  • Online Application Submission: January 30 (from 3 PM) – February 19, 2025 (till 11.55 PM)
  • Examination Date: March 25, 2025
  • Result Declaration: By April 25, 2025
CBSE Board Exams 2025 Update: Strict 2-Year Ban for Malpractice, Admit Card Release
CBSE Board Exams 2025 Update: Strict 2-Year Ban for Malpractice, Admit Card Release

Application Details

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official NBEMS website once the registration window opens. It is advisable to carefully read the information bulletin before proceeding with the application to avoid errors.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
10:20 AM
DNB PDCET 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Similar stories
Maharashtra NEET PG 2024

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates

Entrance exam

GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link

Representative Image
NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025: Educational institutes to submit data by January 31

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra NEET PG 2024

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s Annual Sports Meet 2025: A Celebration of Team Spirit and Excellence

The students of Griffins International School Kharagpur with the Champion of Champions School trophy on Saturday
Schools

TTIS Challenge 2025: Nurturing tomorrow’s leaders

Entrance exam

GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link

The event witnessed overwhelming response setting a new benchmark
IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta’s Inclusivity Club promotes diversity, equity on campus along with P&G. . .