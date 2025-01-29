DNB PDCET 2025: NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule, Registration Dates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the schedule for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025. The DNB PDCET is an essential entrance exam for medical professionals seeking admission to post-diploma Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the schedule for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025. The exam is set to be conducted on March 25, 2025, in a computer-based format at designated test centers across the country. Candidates aspiring to pursue post-diploma DNB courses must appear for this ranking examination, which serves as a gateway to specialized medical training.

The DNB PDCET is an essential entrance exam for medical professionals seeking admission to post-diploma Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses. After qualifying for the exam and securing admission, candidates must undergo two years of hands-on training at an NBE-accredited hospital, institution, or medical college. The final step in the program is the DNB final examination, which candidates must pass to obtain their DNB degree.

Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Information Bulletin Release: January 30, 2025

Online Application Submission: January 30 (from 3 PM) – February 19, 2025 (till 11.55 PM)

Examination Date: March 25, 2025

Result Declaration: By April 25, 2025

Application Details

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official NBEMS website once the registration window opens. It is advisable to carefully read the information bulletin before proceeding with the application to avoid errors.