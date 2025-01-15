JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Session 1 Release Date - Know Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
13:49 PM

Summary
The JEE Main 2025 admit card is expected to be released three days before the first session of the exam, which is scheduled to take place from January 22 to January 30, 2025. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon

JEE Main 2025 Exam Schedule

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025

  • Shift 1: 9 AM to noon
  • Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): January 30, 2025

  • Timing: 3 PM to 6.30 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip on its official website on January 10, 2025. Candidates who had completed the registration were able to download their city slip by using their application number and date of birth. This slip provides information about the city allotted for the examination center.

NEET UG 2025 Registration Update: APAAR ID Integration Introduced
NEET UG 2025 Registration Update: APAAR ID Integration Introduced

Key Updates for JEE Main 2025

This year, NTA has introduced significant changes to the JEE Main exam;

  • Changes in Question Pattern: NTA has dropped optional questions from Section B of the JEE Main paper this year.
  • Tie-Breaking Rule: The tie-breaking criteria for determining ranks have been revised for JEE Main 2025.
  • Special Counselling for North-East Students: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct a special round of counselling for northeastern students who fail to secure seats in the initial phases of NIT admissions.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website regularly for the release of the admit card and other important announcements.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2025
13:50 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
