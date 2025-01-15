JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Session 1 Release Date - Know Key Details

Summary The JEE Main 2025 admit card is expected to be released three days before the first session of the exam. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

The JEE Main 2025 admit card is expected to be released three days before the first session of the exam, which is scheduled to take place from January 22 to January 30, 2025. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Schedule

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025

Shift 1: 9 AM to noon

Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): January 30, 2025

Timing: 3 PM to 6.30 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip on its official website on January 10, 2025. Candidates who had completed the registration were able to download their city slip by using their application number and date of birth. This slip provides information about the city allotted for the examination center.

Key Updates for JEE Main 2025

This year, NTA has introduced significant changes to the JEE Main exam;

Changes in Question Pattern: NTA has dropped optional questions from Section B of the JEE Main paper this year.

Tie-Breaking Rule: The tie-breaking criteria for determining ranks have been revised for JEE Main 2025.

Special Counselling for North-East Students: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct a special round of counselling for northeastern students who fail to secure seats in the initial phases of NIT admissions.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website regularly for the release of the admit card and other important announcements.