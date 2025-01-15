NEET UG 2025 Registration Update: APAAR ID Integration Introduced

Summary The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has announced new guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET (UG) 2025 registration process. The focus is on integrating the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) with the examination process to streamline candidate experiences.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has announced new guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET (UG) 2025 registration process. The focus is on integrating the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) with the examination process to streamline candidate experiences. This initiative, paired with Aadhaar-based authentication, aims to enhance transparency and simplify the application process.

Importance of APAAR ID in NEET UG 2025

The APAAR ID is a 12-digit unique code introduced as part of the "One Nation One Student ID" initiative by the Government of India. It serves as a centralised academic identifier, allowing students to store, monitor, and share their academic achievements effortlessly.

Students appearing for NEET UG 2025 are encouraged to obtain their APAAR ID beforehand.

The name in the APAAR ID registration must match the UDISE+ record and the student's Aadhaar, Permanent Education Number (PEN), or other official documents.

Once generated, the APAAR ID will be linked to the student’s DigiLocker account for seamless access.

Aadhaar Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has emphasised the importance of Aadhaar-linked authentication during registration. Candidates must update their Aadhaar details to match their Class 10 mark sheet or passing certificate for accurate verification, and it should also be linked to a valid mobile number to enable OTP-based authentication.

NEET UG 2025 Timeline

While the exact date for NEET UG 2025 is yet to be announced, the NTA has confirmed that registration will commence soon after the release of the exam calendar. The syllabus for NEET UG 2025 has already been published, and further updates will include the exam date and time, detailed schedule, and registration key dates.