NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the seat details for the virtual and clear vacancy rounds for NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling 2024. Additionally, the committee has also increased the number of seats for the said round. With the choice-filling process ongoing, the registered candidates can go through the updated course and seat listing and fill in their preferred choices by visiting the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

Key Highlights of NEET PG Round 3 Seat Vacancy

Virtual Vacancy Round: 15,902

Clear Vacancy Round: 8,313

Newly Added: 99

The detailed vacancy information and seat matrix PDF has been uploaded on the website, for students participating in the counselling process. These updates provide candidates with an overview of available options for the third admissions.

In a recent update, MCC extended the registration deadline for Round 3 counselling to January 15 with the choice-filling concluding on January 16, 2025.

After choice filling, the option locking process will begin as per the uploaded schedule from 8 PM on January 15 to 8 AM on January 16, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats on January 18, based on their NEET PG 2024 rank, preference, seat availability, and revised qualifying criteria. Those who have been allotted seats will need to download their provisional allotment letters and proceed with the reporting process.