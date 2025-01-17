CMAT 2025 City Slip - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Date

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue the exam city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 today, January 17, 2025. Registered students can access the slip through the official website by using their login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue the exam city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 today, January 17, 2025. Registered students can access the slip through the official website by using their login credentials, once the link has been activated.

Steps to Download the Exam City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow the given steps to access the city intimation slip, once released;

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Log in using your unique credentials.

Locate and click on the city slip tab.

View and download the slip for future reference.

The intimation slip provides details about the location of their designated exam centre, while the admit card, scheduled to be released on January 20, 2025, will provide further details, including the exact exam centre address, exam timings, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

CMAT 2025 scheduled for January 25, is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission to management programmes in India. This exam helps AICTE-affiliated and participating institutions select suitable candidates for their management courses.