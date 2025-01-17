KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Begins January 23: Check Exam Date and Application Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
13:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the application form release date for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025.
Candidates can register online for admissions to engineering and other professional courses.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the application form release date for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025. Candidates can register online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in starting January 23, 2025, for admissions to engineering and other professional courses. The KCET 2025 application process includes registration, form completion, document upload, and fee payment. After the registration window closes, a correction facility will be provided to allow candidates to amend any errors in their application forms.

Applicants must prepare all necessary documents and details before starting the KCET application process. It is important to fill in accurate information to avoid discrepancies.

KCET 2025 Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee using credit/debit cards or net banking. The fee varies by category, and payment is mandatory for successful form submission.

KCET 2025 Exam Schedule

KEA has scheduled the KCET 2025 exam for April 16 and April 17, 2025, in two sessions (10.30 AM to 11.50 and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM) on both days.

  • April 16, 2025 - Physics (session 1), Chemistry (session 2)
  • April 17, 2025 - Mathematics (session 1), Biology (session 2)

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications early and follow all instructions carefully.

