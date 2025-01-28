NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Admit Card and Exam City Slip Details - Download Guide

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
12:51 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit card for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2025 in the coming days. Candidates can also expect the city allotment slip to be issued prior to the release of the admit cards.

Registered candidates can access both the city slip and admit card through the official NIFTEE website (exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT). With the entrance exam scheduled for February 9, 2025, NTA is expected to release the issue date soon.

City Slip Information

The NIFT city slip will provide details of the city where candidates are required to appear for the entrance exam. Complete information about the exam centre will be mentioned on the admit card.

NIFT Admit Card Details

  • Candidate's Name
  • Application Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Exam Centre Name and Code
  • Course Name
  • Category
  • Other Exam-Related Instructions
Candidates must bring a printout of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof for verification at the exam centre.

The NIFT entrance exam serves as the gateway to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctoral (PhD) programmes offered by 18 NIFT campuses across India. This prestigious exam also accommodates admissions for NLEA and artisans' categories.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
12:52 PM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
