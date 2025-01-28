MP NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Choice-Filling Ends Today: Revised Allotment Dates

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will conclude the MP NEET PG 2024 round 2 choice-filling and locking process today, January 28, 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD and MS programmes across Madhya Pradesh must complete the process through the official website.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will conclude the MP NEET PG 2024 round 2 choice-filling and locking process today, January 28, 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD and MS programmes across Madhya Pradesh must complete the process through the official website (dme.mponline.gov.in).

Candidates are advised to choose multiple options to increase their chances of securing a seat.

Steps to Complete the MP NEET PG Choice Filling Process

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Select the ‘Post Graduate Counselling’ tab.

Log in with your NEET PG/MDS 2024 roll number, and password.

Click on the choice-filling option.

Select your preferred options in the order of priority.

Once you are satisfied with your selections, lock your choices. It is essential to note that choices cannot be modified after this step.

Proceed to pay the choice locking fee (₹100).

Download and print the confirmation for your records.

Candidates must complete the choice filling within the stipulated deadline to avoid disqualification. Until the final locking, candidates can modify their choices multiple times.

According to the revised schedule published, the round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on January 30. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges between January 31 and February 4, 2025, to complete the admission process.

Candidates wishing to upgrade their seats can indicate their willingness for the mop-up round from January 31 to February 5, 2025.