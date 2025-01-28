CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Update: Strict 2-Year Ban for Malpractice, Admit Card Release

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
11:58 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a strict warning to students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2025, reinforcing measures to prevent malpractice during examinations. The board has stated that any student caught engaging in unfair means (UFM), including cheating or carrying electronic devices, will face a two-year ban from all CBSE exams.

This step is aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent examination process for all candidates.

CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’s Not!

Pre-Exam Preparations and Responsibilities

CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to follow these guidelines:

  • Educating Students on Rules: Schools must inform students about UFM regulations and their consequences. Students are also urged to ignore and avoid spreading rumours that could disrupt the exam process.
  • Parental Awareness: Principals are required to ensure that parents understand the penalties for malpractice, promoting a supportive environment for ethical exam practices.
  • Reminders on Exam Day: Students should be reminded to avoid bringing prohibited items to the exam centre. Invigilators are also to be briefed on the importance of adhering to exam protocols.
CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process &amp; Key Details
CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process &amp; Key Details

CBSE Admit Card 2025 Details

The CBSE Board Admit Cards for Class 10 and 12 are expected to be released soon on the official website (cbse.gov.in).

Steps to Access the Admit Card

  • Regular Students: Collect admit cards from respective schools. School principals can download them using their credentials.
  • Private Candidates: Download the admit cards directly from the CBSE website.

After receiving their admit cards, students must verify all details. In case of errors, they should contact their school authorities immediately.

CBSE’s emphasis on integrity and transparency aims to create a fair examination environment for all students. The Board Exams 2025 will commence on February 15, 2025, with approximately 44 lakh students set to appear.

CBSE 2025 Central Board of School Education
