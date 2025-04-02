JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by NTA

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
13:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 Session 2 admit cards for the April 2 to April 4 exams have already been issued by the NTA, while candidates appearing for the exams scheduled between April 7 and April 9 are eagerly awaiting their hall tickets.
Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2025 second-session hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 Session 2 has commenced today, i.e., April 2, and will conclude on April 9. While the admit cards for the April 2 to April 4 exams have already been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates appearing for the exams scheduled between April 7 and April 9 are eagerly awaiting their hall tickets. As per official guidelines, NTA is expected to release them three days before each exam date on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!
GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2025 second-session hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password.

Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 in two shifts:

  • April 2, 3, and 4 - BE/BTech (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM)
  • April 7 - BE/Btech (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM)
  • April 8 - BE/BTech (3 PM to 6 PM)
  • April 9 - BArch/BPlan (9 AM to noon), BArch & BPlan (9 AM to 12.30 PM)
GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates
GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Important Guidelines

Candidates are advised to ensure that their admit card has a visible QR code and barcode before downloading. The document will also include detailed exam day instructions, which candidates must follow strictly.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID (same as uploaded during registration), and any other required documents as specified in the instructions.

If examinees face difficulties in downloading the admit card or notice errors in the document, they should immediately contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email jeemain.nta@nic.in for assistance.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding their admit card and exam-related announcements.

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
13:23 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card Joint entrance examination (JEE)
Similar stories
National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link. . .

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration to Reopen - New Dates and Details Announced by NBEMS

TANCET 2025

TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Schem. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link. . .

Sigma 2025

Sigma 2025: An Endless Odyssey at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration to Reopen - New Dates and Details Announced by NBEMS

TANCET 2025

TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Schem. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality