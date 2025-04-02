JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by NTA

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 Session 2 admit cards for the April 2 to April 4 exams have already been issued by the NTA, while candidates appearing for the exams scheduled between April 7 and April 9 are eagerly awaiting their hall tickets. Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2025 second-session hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 Session 2 has commenced today, i.e., April 2, and will conclude on April 9. While the admit cards for the April 2 to April 4 exams have already been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates appearing for the exams scheduled between April 7 and April 9 are eagerly awaiting their hall tickets. As per official guidelines, NTA is expected to release them three days before each exam date on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2025 second-session hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password.

Exam Schedule

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 in two shifts:

April 2, 3, and 4 - BE/BTech (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM)

April 7 - BE/Btech (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM)

April 8 - BE/BTech (3 PM to 6 PM)

April 9 - BArch/BPlan (9 AM to noon), BArch & BPlan (9 AM to 12.30 PM)

Important Guidelines

Candidates are advised to ensure that their admit card has a visible QR code and barcode before downloading. The document will also include detailed exam day instructions, which candidates must follow strictly.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID (same as uploaded during registration), and any other required documents as specified in the instructions.

If examinees face difficulties in downloading the admit card or notice errors in the document, they should immediately contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email jeemain.nta@nic.in for assistance.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding their admit card and exam-related announcements.