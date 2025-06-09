Central Bank of India Notifies Recruitment for 4500 Vacancies- Know Eligibility Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in This recruitment drive will fill up a tidal of 4500 posts in the organisation

The Central Bank of India invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a tidal of 4500 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the last date to apply is June 23, 2025. The last date for payment of fee is June 25, 2025. The online exam will likely be held in the first week of July.

To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognized University by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years. Candidates registered on NATS portal are eligible to apply.

It must be noted that candidates found suitable for engagement based on the merit list after successful document verification shall be issued digital apprenticeship contracts through the government apprenticeship portals.

The application fee for PwBD category candidates is Rs 400+GST. For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 600+GST and for all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 800+ GST.