GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

Posted on 02 Apr 2025
12:23 PM

Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025.
Candidates can now access the GUJCET 2025 answer key on the official website.

GUJCET 2025 was held on March 23 across three shifts. The answer key has been made available for subjects including mathematics (050), physics (054), chemistry (052), and biology (056) in Gujarati, Hindi, and English mediums.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at gsebeservice.com.
  • Click on the ‘GUJCET-2025 Provisional Answer Key’ link.
  • The answer keys will be displayed within a single PDF.
  • Access and download the same for future reference.
Challenge Submission Process

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections in a prescribed format by emailing gujcetkey@gmail.com along with supporting documents. The last date to submit objections is April 5, 2025, until 6 PM.

To challenge a question, candidates must:

  • Submit separate forms for subject-wise, medium-wise, and question-wise objections.
  • Pay an objection fee of ₹500 per question through SBI Bank.
  • Attach a copy of the fee-paid challan in the email submission.

Objections submitted after the deadline or without the necessary documents will not be accepted. If a challenge is found valid, the ₹500 fee for that question will be refunded.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates regarding final answer keys and results.

GUJCET 2025 GSEB Gujarat Common Entrance Test Answer Key
