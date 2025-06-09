AP NMMS 2025

AP NMMS Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
13:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the exam can check the AP NMMS result 2025 by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
Students belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories should obtain a minimum of 32 per cent in each section to be considered eligible

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh announced the result for the Andhra Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) 2025 today, June 9. Students who appeared for the exam can check the AP NMMS result 2025 by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Students who score the required minimum marks in the AP NMMS 2025 exam are declared qualified based on their category. Students from the general category should secure at least 40 per cent in both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Students belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories should obtain a minimum of 32 per cent in each section to be considered eligible.

In an official notice, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh notified that, “The Director of Government Examinations, Dr K V Srinivasulu Reddy, has stated that it is mandatory for the student’s Aadhaar number to be seeded with their bank account to enable DBT-based fund transfers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AP NMMS Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official BSE website at bse.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, navigate to NMMS and then the “Result of NMMS 2025" link
  3. AP NMMS result PDF 2025 will appear on the screen
  4. Applicants can search for their name and roll number
  5. Check and download the result
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference

AP NMMS Result 2025: Direct Link

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2025
13:46 PM
AP NMMS 2025 Results out scholarship
Similar stories
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details

Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at ptetvmoukota2025.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today at 4 PM - Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025 Declared on jeeadv.ac.in - Where to Apply for BArch Admi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details

Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at ptetvmoukota2025.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today at 4 PM - Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025 Declared on jeeadv.ac.in - Where to Apply for BArch Admi. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Results 2025 Out - Check Stream Wise Toppers and Counselling Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule Out - Check City Slip, Admit Card, and Result Release Date. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality