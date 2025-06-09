AP NMMS Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Students who appeared for the exam can check the AP NMMS result 2025 by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in Students belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories should obtain a minimum of 32 per cent in each section to be considered eligible

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh announced the result for the Andhra Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) 2025 today, June 9. Students who appeared for the exam can check the AP NMMS result 2025 by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Students who score the required minimum marks in the AP NMMS 2025 exam are declared qualified based on their category. Students from the general category should secure at least 40 per cent in both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Students belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories should obtain a minimum of 32 per cent in each section to be considered eligible.

In an official notice, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh notified that, “The Director of Government Examinations, Dr K V Srinivasulu Reddy, has stated that it is mandatory for the student’s Aadhaar number to be seeded with their bank account to enable DBT-based fund transfers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AP NMMS Result 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official BSE website at bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, navigate to NMMS and then the “Result of NMMS 2025" link AP NMMS result PDF 2025 will appear on the screen Applicants can search for their name and roll number Check and download the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

AP NMMS Result 2025: Direct Link

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.