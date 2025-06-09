COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today at 4 PM - Check Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
11:21 AM

File Image

Summary
With the announcement of the COMEDK UGET 2025 results, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to commence the UGET 2025 counselling registration and document uploading process today, June 9.
Candidates must complete both the registration and document verification process within the stipulated schedule to become eligible for the subsequent choice filling and seat allotment rounds.

With the announcement of the COMEDK UGET 2025 results, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to commence the UGET 2025 counselling registration and document uploading process today, June 9, at 4 PM. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and wish to secure admission to engineering courses across participating colleges in Karnataka can register for counselling through the official COMEDK login portal.

Candidates interested in taking admission to the undergraduate architecture(BArch) courses will have to qualify for either the JEE Advanced AAT exam or the NATA conducted by the Council, since there is no separate entrance test conducted by COMEDK for admission to the Architecture course.

The Round 1 counselling registration window will remain open until 2 PM on June 18, 2025. During this period, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password, verify personal details, pay the non-refundable counselling registration fee of ₹2,000, upload the necessary documents, and submit their application.

Candidates must complete both the registration and document verification process within the stipulated schedule to become eligible for the subsequent choice filling and seat allotment rounds.

The detailed step-by-step counselling process will soon be updated on the official website. Following the conclusion of the registration and document verification period, the COMEDK UGET 2025 cutoff ranks and seat allotment list for participating colleges will be published.

The counselling process will determine admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes offered by private and unaided engineering colleges across Karnataka. Students are advised to regularly visit the official COMEDK website for further updates and instructions related to the seat allotment schedule, cutoff announcements, and counselling guidelines.

