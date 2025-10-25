internship programme

UNESCO Internship Programme 2025: Apply Now for Global Learning Opportunities

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
File Image

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has invited applications for its Internship Programme 2025, offering students and recent graduates an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and practical exposure to UNESCO’s global initiatives in education, science, culture, and communication.

The programme aims to help participants understand UNESCO’s mandate and enhance their academic and technical skills through real-world assignments. The last date to apply is December 31, 2025, and applications can be submitted online through the official UNESCO portal.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and currently enrolled in a graduate programme (master’s degree, PhD, or equivalent). Those who have recently completed a master’s or PhD degree within the past 12 months are also eligible. However, candidates who have only completed a bachelor’s degree and are not pursuing further studies are not eligible.

Proficiency in English or French (both written and spoken) is mandatory, while knowledge of the other language is considered an asset. Candidates must also possess computer skills, teamwork abilities, and strong communication skills.

Internship Duration and Details

The internship duration ranges from one to six months, depending on the assignment. Selected candidates will be responsible for obtaining visas and covering their own travel and living expenses, as UNESCO internships are unpaid.

Applicants’ profiles will remain active in UNESCO’s internship portal for six months, and placement will depend on the needs of various departments worldwide. Internship opportunities are available in sectors such as the Education Sector, Culture Sector, Communication and Information, Natural Sciences, Digital Business Solutions, Bureau of Human Resource Management, and others.

For more details and to apply, candidates can visit the official UNESCO website before December 31, 2025.

