CEE Kerala Releases Rescheduled KEAM 2025 Round 3 Counselling Dates; Final Allotment on Oct 31

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the rescheduled Round 3 counselling dates for KEAM 2025. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can now check the revised schedule on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the updated timetable, the facility for option confirmation, deletion, and re-arrangement for MBBS/BDS courses will remain open until October 28, 2025. Based on the options submitted by this date, the provisional allotment result will be published on October 30, 2025. The final allotment for the third round will be released on October 31, 2025, and candidates who receive seats through this round can complete their admission process until November 5, 2025.

The notice also states that candidates who wish to vacate seats allotted in Phase I or Phase II can do so by forfeiting their Option Registration Fee on or before October 28, 2025.

KEAM 2025 Round 3 Schedule: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on KEAM Counselling 2025 round 3 dates notice available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

This rescheduling provides candidates additional time to confirm or modify their options before the final allotment, ensuring a smoother admission process for medical and dental aspirants under the KEAM 2025 counselling round.