CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Key Dates and New Exam Pattern

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
11:27 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today, February 1.
Interested candidates can submit their online applications until 11.50 PM and complete the payment process by February 2, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 - Major Exam Changes by NTA and Application Submission Update
NEET UG 2025 - Major Exam Changes by NTA and Application Submission Update

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
  • Click on the ‘CUET(PG) - 2025 Portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Fill out the application form with the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and complete the payment process.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Dates Out - All Key Updates
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Dates Out - All Key Updates

NEET PG 2025 - Major Changes

This year, the NTA has introduced significant updates in the examination pattern, fees, and exam centres. The exam duration has been further reduced to 1.5 hours (90 minutes), compared to 1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes) last year, with the number of questions remaining the same at 75. Additionally, the number of domestic exam cities has decreased from 300 to 285, but new international centers have been added, with candidates having the option to choose four preferred cities for the exam instead of two.

The application fee has also been revised. For candidates applying within India, the fee has increased by ₹200 for up to two test papers, with an additional ₹100 for each extra paper. International applicants face a fee hike of ₹1,000 for up to two test papers and ₹1,500 for any additional papers.

The CUET PG 2025 examination will be conducted between March 13 and March 31, 2025, with the admit cards being released four days prior to the actual date of the exam.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
11:28 AM
