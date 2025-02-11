CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Release Update and List of Centres

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
11:34 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 city intimation slip.
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their exam city details from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 city intimation slip in the coming days. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their exam city details from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The admit cards will also be issued in a few days after the city slip has been published.

CSIR NET December 2024 Exam Schedule

The CSIR NET December 2024 exam will be conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The city intimation slip will inform candidates about their allotted exam city, helping them plan their travel in advance. However, this is not the admit card—the official hall ticket will be released separately closer to the exam date.

How to Download CSIR NET December 2024 City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download the CSIR NET 2024 exam city intimation slip:

  • Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘Download CSIR UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip’ link on the homepage.
  • A login window will appear.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Your CSIR NET exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the slip for future reference.
CSIR NET 2024 Exam Cities

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted in 225 cities across India, including major states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala among others. Candidates had to select their preferred exam city during the online application process, subject to availability.

CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA)
