ATMA 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Check Admit Card and Revised Exam Date

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to officially conclude the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025 February session registration today, February 11, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the official website. However, applicants must note that the fee payment window has already been closed on February 9. So only the ones who have completed their application fee payment will be able to continue with the registration.

In a recent announcement, AIMS had postponed the ATMA 2025 examination date along with the registration deadline. Initially set for February 16, 2025, the exam will now take place on February 23, 2025.

How to Apply

Visit the official website: atmaaims.com.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Enter personal details, including name, date of birth, and category.

Create a password and obtain a PID number.

Log in and pay the application fee online.

Fill out the application form with the necessary details and test centre preference.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

According to the revised schedule, the admit cards will be available on February 19, with the exam scheduled for February 23 from 2 PM to 5 PM. AIMS will declare the results on March 1, 2025.