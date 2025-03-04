NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates

Posted on 04 Mar 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2025 in the coming days. The exam was conducted on February 9, 2025, across 91 centres in 81 cities.

Candidates were earlier provided with a provisional answer key on February 15, 2025, and had the opportunity to raise objections until February 17, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

Steps to Check the NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key:

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.
  2. Login with your unique credentials (once the final answer key is available).
  3. View the answer key displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The NIFTEE serves as the gateway to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctoral (PhD) programmes offered by 18 NIFT campuses across India. This prestigious exam also accommodates admissions for NLEA and artisans' categories.

