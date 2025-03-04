TANCET & CEETA PG 2025: Anna University Revises Admit Card Release Date

Summary Anna University, Chennai, has revised the admit card release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG 2025). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website (tancet.annauniv.edu) by logging in with their unique credentials.

Anna University, Chennai, has revised the admit card release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG 2025). As per the updated schedule, TANCET 2025 admit cards will now be issued on March 7, 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website (tancet.annauniv.edu) by logging in with their unique credentials.

Admit Card Download Steps

Visit the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the admit card download link. Log in using credentials. Your TANCET/CEETA PG 2025 admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

TANCET Exam Schedule

March 22, 2025 - 10 AM to noon (MCA) and 12.30 PM to 4.30 PM (MBA)

CEETA PG Exam Schedule

March 23, 2025 - 10 AM to noon (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan)

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the designated days along with a valid photo ID proof.