TANCET 2025

TANCET & CEETA PG 2025: Anna University Revises Admit Card Release Date

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
12:24 PM



Summary
Anna University, Chennai, has revised the admit card release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG 2025).
Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website (tancet.annauniv.edu) by logging in with their unique credentials.

Anna University, Chennai, has revised the admit card release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG 2025). As per the updated schedule, TANCET 2025 admit cards will now be issued on March 7, 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website (tancet.annauniv.edu) by logging in with their unique credentials.

Admit Card Download Steps

  1. Visit the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu
  2. Click on the admit card download link.
  3. Log in using credentials.
  4. Your TANCET/CEETA PG 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.
TANCET Exam Schedule

  • March 22, 2025 - 10 AM to noon (MCA) and 12.30 PM to 4.30 PM (MBA)

CEETA PG Exam Schedule

  • March 23, 2025 - 10 AM to noon (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan)

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the designated days along with a valid photo ID proof.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
12:26 PM

