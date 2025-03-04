TANCET 2025
TANCET & CEETA PG 2025: Anna University Revises Admit Card Release Date
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
12:24 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Anna University, Chennai, has revised the admit card release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG 2025). As per the updated schedule, TANCET 2025 admit cards will now be issued on March 7, 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website (tancet.annauniv.edu) by logging in with their unique credentials.
Admit Card Download Steps
TANCET Exam Schedule
CEETA PG Exam Schedule
Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the designated days along with a valid photo ID proof.