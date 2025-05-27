ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link & Re-evaluation Schedule

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the much-awaited results of the rechecked answer scripts for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII). Students can access their revised results by visiting the official websites — cisce.org or recheckresults.cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the much-awaited results of the rechecked answer scripts for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) today, May 27, 2025. Students can access their revised results by visiting the official websites — cisce.org or recheckresults.cisce.org.

Steps to Download Recheck Results

Visit the official website at cisce.org/recheckresults.cisce.org.

Select the relevant course (ICSE/ISC).

Enter the UID and index number.

Click on the Show Result/Print Result option.

View and download the same for future reference.

This year, the original ICSE and ISC results were announced on April 30, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with their recheck outcomes will now have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

As per the council’s notification, the re-evaluation application window will remain open for three days, from May 28 to May 30, 2025. It’s important to note that while a recheck involves reviewing answer scripts for calculation errors, re-evaluation means the entire answer is reassessed by a subject expert. The marks awarded after re-evaluation — whether increased or decreased — will be considered final.

Improvement Exam Registration

The council has also announced that schools can register students for the Improvement Examination 2025 from May 30 to June 5. Candidates will be allowed to appear in a maximum of two subjects.

For ICSE students, those opting for a subject with multiple papers can choose to appear in all or just one paper. In the case of ISC candidates, those retaking English must appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The higher of the two scores, from the main exam and the improvement exam, will be treated as the candidate’s final mark for that subject.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official CISCE portals for further updates and detailed guidelines.

Find the direct ICSE/ISC Recheck Result download link.