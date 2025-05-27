Board Exams 2025

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link & Re-evaluation Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2025
11:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the much-awaited results of the rechecked answer scripts for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII).
Students can access their revised results by visiting the official websites — cisce.org or recheckresults.cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the much-awaited results of the rechecked answer scripts for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) today, May 27, 2025. Students can access their revised results by visiting the official websites — cisce.org or recheckresults.cisce.org.

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Schools
DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Schools

Steps to Download Recheck Results

  • Visit the official website at cisce.org/recheckresults.cisce.org.
  • Select the relevant course (ICSE/ISC).
  • Enter the UID and index number.
  • Click on the Show Result/Print Result option.
  • View and download the same for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the original ICSE and ISC results were announced on April 30, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with their recheck outcomes will now have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

As per the council’s notification, the re-evaluation application window will remain open for three days, from May 28 to May 30, 2025. It’s important to note that while a recheck involves reviewing answer scripts for calculation errors, re-evaluation means the entire answer is reassessed by a subject expert. The marks awarded after re-evaluation — whether increased or decreased — will be considered final.

New Semester System: WBCHSE Allows New Subject Combinations, Extends Enrollment Deadline!
New Semester System: WBCHSE Allows New Subject Combinations, Extends Enrollment Deadline!

Improvement Exam Registration

The council has also announced that schools can register students for the Improvement Examination 2025 from May 30 to June 5. Candidates will be allowed to appear in a maximum of two subjects.

For ICSE students, those opting for a subject with multiple papers can choose to appear in all or just one paper. In the case of ISC candidates, those retaking English must appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The higher of the two scores, from the main exam and the improvement exam, will be treated as the candidate’s final mark for that subject.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official CISCE portals for further updates and detailed guidelines.

Find the direct ICSE/ISC Recheck Result download link.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
11:47 AM
Board Exams 2025 CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE 2025 ISC Exam results
Similar stories
directorate of education

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Scho. . .

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

IISER

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key OUT at iiseradmission.in- Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
directorate of education

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Scho. . .

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

Representational image
board exams

Results of rechecked answer scripts for ICSE, ISC to be declared at 11am on Tuesday

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Culture

Folklore, retold

Representational image
CBSE

CBSE lets students request scanned board exam answer scripts before they go for revie. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality