JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Result & Final Answer Key Update for Session 2 - Expected Dates and Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2025
12:38 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the second session final answer key of the JEE Main 2025 exam soon.
The session 2 exams were conducted between April 2 and April 9, 2025, across 531 centres for candidates interested in taking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the second session final answer key of the JEE Main 2025 exam soon. According to the official information bulletin and session 2 schedule, the result is expected to be declared by April 17, 2025.

Candidates who had appeared for the paper 1 (BE/BTech) test were earlier provided with the provisional answer key on April 11 and were allowed to raise objections until April 13, 2025. The submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of experts, following which, if a candidate’s objection is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated and published. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The official notice had further clarified that “No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final. ”

Once published, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key and result;

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the relevant link displayed on the homepage (once the final answer key/result is released).
  • Log in with your unique credentials.
  • View the answer key/result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2025
12:39 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) joint entrance examination (JEE) Answer Key Result
