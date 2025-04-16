PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Again! Key Updates

Summary The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, has once again extended the application submission deadline for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025. The extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website (pminternship.mca.gov.in).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, has once again extended the application submission deadline for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025. Initially set to close on March 12, the registration deadline was first extended to March 31, followed by a second extension to April 15, which has now been further postponed to April 22, 2025.

The PM Internship Scheme was officially launched on October 3, 2024, to enhance skill development and provide practical industry exposure to unemployed youth. As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025, ₹800 crore has been allocated for the programme. Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 (₹4,500 from the Government of India and ₹500 from the chosen industry) with a one-time payment of ₹6,000 and will have the opportunity to work in top 500 companies across 25 sectors.

Eligibility Criteria

The scheme is open to Indian citizens aged between 21 and 24 years who meet the following educational criteria:

10th or 12th pass students

Undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) degree holders from UGC/AICTE-recognised university

Diploma holders

Additionally, applicants must be unemployed and should not be engaged in either full-time or part-time jobs.

This initiative aims to enhance skill development and increase employability among young individuals.