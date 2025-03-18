JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Slip and Admit Card Issue Date - All Details by NTA

Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
10:57 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the city intimation slip and admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) 2025 soon.
On March 10, NTA officially released the second session schedule that can be viewed by the candidates on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the city intimation slip and admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) 2025 soon. Registered candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The city slip will provide information about the exam city whereas the hall ticket will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, and exam center address.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced - Check Application, Counselling and Other Details!
On March 10, NTA officially released the second session detailed schedule that can be viewed by the candidates on the official website. The JEE Main 2025 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9. The examination will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 (BE/BTech)— the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For candidates appearing for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlan), as well as the combined Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlan), the exam will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12.30 PM.

City Slip and Admit Card Download Guide

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their session 2 city intimation slip and hall ticket;

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the advance city intimation/admit card download link on the homepage.
  • Enter your JEE-Main 2025 unique credentials.
  • Click on ‘Login’ to proceed.
  • The city slip/hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
CUET PG 2025 Admit Cards Out - NTA Issues Important Hall Ticket Guidelines
According to the official information bulletin, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March, while the admit card will be issued three days before the exam date.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other required documents to the examination center. However, the city intimation slip is for reference only and will not be required on the day of the examination.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2025
10:58 AM
JEE Main 2025 Joint entrance examination (JEE) National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card exam city allotment
