NIFT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens - Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to open the application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 entrance exam today, January 10, 2025. Registered candidates can modify specific details in their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. The window will remain functional till January 12, 2025.

The NIFT 2025 entrance exam, scheduled for February 9, 2025, serves as the gateway to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctoral (PhD) programmes offered by 18 NIFT campuses across India. This prestigious exam also accommodates admissions for NLEA and artisans' categories.

Editable Fields in the NIFT Application Form

During the correction window, candidates are allowed to update details in the personal information section of their application form such as their name, contact details/address, category, PwD status, education qualification details, date of birth, and exam city choices.

Steps to Edit the NIFT 2025 Application Form

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. Click on the login link. Log in using the application number and password. Update the required details in the application form. Review the changes and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all updated details before submitting the corrected application form, as further changes will not be allowed after the window closes.