AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Objection Portal Closes Today - Final Answer Key and Result Soon

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to close the objection window for the All India Bar Examination-19 (AIBE-19) today, January 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections to the provisional answer key through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The objection window, which opened on December 30, 2024, allows candidates to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of ₹500 per objection. If the objection is deemed valid, the amount will be refunded. Once the objection period ends, BCI will review all objections submitted by the candidates and release the final answer key and result in due course.

How to Challenge the AIBE-19 Answer Key

Candidates wishing to submit objections can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the "Raise Your Objections" link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and password to log in.

Review the answer key and select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Register your objection by filling in the required information (type, reference, book title, author name, reason).

Pay the processing fee and submit the challenge.

Once the objection is submitted, candidates can view a summary report of all their objections under the “View Objection Summary” option.

Additionally, in response to concerns raised by candidates regarding mismatched Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR sheet serial numbers, the BCI released an official statement. It clarified that results would be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code written by candidates on their OMR answer sheets during the examination. The Council reassured candidates that the mismatch issue would not impact the evaluation process.