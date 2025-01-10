UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Reopens Following Cut-Off Reduction

Summary The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 registration portal. Candidates meeting the revised eligibility criteria can register on the official website upneet.gov.in until January 13, 2025.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 registration portal starting January 9, 2025, in response to the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) reduction of the NEET PG 2024 qualifying cut-off percentile.

Updated Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the General and EWS categories are now eligible to participate in the counselling process with a minimum percentile of 15%. Meanwhile, candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories must secure at least 10% to qualify.

Candidates meeting the revised eligibility criteria can register on the official website upneet.gov.in until January 13, 2025, 11 AM. However, candidates who have already registered for the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling process do not need to register again.

According to the official notification, the portal has been reopened to ensure eligible candidates who qualify under the revised cut-off percentile can participate in the upcoming counselling rounds. Both newly registered and previously registered candidates will be considered for the counselling process.

Registration Fee

The non-refundable registration fee is set at ₹ 3,000. Payment of this fee is mandatory to complete the registration process.

Merit List and Seat Allotment

Once the registration closes, a consolidated list of registered candidates will be sent to the NBMES (National Board of Medical Examinations) for the preparation of a state-specific merit list. The state rank of previously registered candidates may change in the updated merit list.