NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Reopens Following Cut-Off Reduction

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2025
11:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 registration portal.
Candidates meeting the revised eligibility criteria can register on the official website upneet.gov.in until January 13, 2025.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 registration portal starting January 9, 2025, in response to the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) reduction of the NEET PG 2024 qualifying cut-off percentile.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 - Registration Ends Today
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 - Registration Ends Today

Updated Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the General and EWS categories are now eligible to participate in the counselling process with a minimum percentile of 15%. Meanwhile, candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories must secure at least 10% to qualify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates meeting the revised eligibility criteria can register on the official website upneet.gov.in until January 13, 2025, 11 AM. However, candidates who have already registered for the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling process do not need to register again.

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps
TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

According to the official notification, the portal has been reopened to ensure eligible candidates who qualify under the revised cut-off percentile can participate in the upcoming counselling rounds. Both newly registered and previously registered candidates will be considered for the counselling process.

Registration Fee

The non-refundable registration fee is set at ₹ 3,000. Payment of this fee is mandatory to complete the registration process.

Merit List and Seat Allotment

Once the registration closes, a consolidated list of registered candidates will be sent to the NBMES (National Board of Medical Examinations) for the preparation of a state-specific merit list. The state rank of previously registered candidates may change in the updated merit list.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2025
11:02 AM
NEET PG 2024 UP NEET PG 2024
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 - Registration Ends Today

Representative Image
HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10 Board exam date sheet released on bseh.org.in; Exam begin on February 2. . .

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 - Registration Ends Today

Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

Representative Image
HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10 Board exam date sheet released on bseh.org.in; Exam begin on February 2. . .

This year marks the 13th edition of Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of IIEST
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST, Shibpur to host 13th edition of annual techno-management fest 'Instruo'

The fest was held from December 25 to December 28
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students partici. . .

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment