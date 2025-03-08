NEET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Soon: Check Application Edit Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction facility for the NEET UG 2025 application form will be available from March 9 to March 11, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 can modify their details within this period by visiting the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction facility for the NEET UG 2025 application form will be available from March 9 to March 11, 2025, until 11.50 PM. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 can modify their details within this period by visiting the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, this is a one-time correction facility, and no further changes will be allowed after the deadline. Candidates are advised to carefully review their application forms before submitting the corrections.

NEET UG 2025 Application Correction: Steps to Edit Form

Visit the official NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG 2025 Correction Window link.

Log in using your application number and password.

Make the necessary corrections in the permitted fields.

Pay any additional fee (if required) and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should carefully utilise this correction opportunity to ensure all details in their NEET UG 2025 application form are accurate.