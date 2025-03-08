NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Soon: Check Application Edit Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Mar 2025
12:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction facility for the NEET UG 2025 application form will be available from March 9 to March 11, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 can modify their details within this period by visiting the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction facility for the NEET UG 2025 application form will be available from March 9 to March 11, 2025, until 11.50 PM. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 can modify their details within this period by visiting the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, this is a one-time correction facility, and no further changes will be allowed after the deadline. Candidates are advised to carefully review their application forms before submitting the corrections.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria
AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria
CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out - Check Your Exam Centre Details Now!
CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out - Check Your Exam Centre Details Now!

NEET UG 2025 Application Correction: Steps to Edit Form

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the NEET UG 2025 Correction Window link.
  • Log in using your application number and password.
  • Make the necessary corrections in the permitted fields.
  • Pay any additional fee (if required) and submit the form.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should carefully utilise this correction opportunity to ensure all details in their NEET UG 2025 application form are accurate.

Last updated on 08 Mar 2025
12:25 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) applications
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Released the RRB RPF SI Scorecard 2025- Get Direct Link

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria

Odisha Police

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed - Schedule and Vacancy Key Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Up. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Released the RRB RPF SI Scorecard 2025- Get Direct Link

The University of Calcutta

Hult Prize 2025 at CU: A Legacy of Innovation, Impact and Unstoppable Dreams!

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria

Odisha Police

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed - Schedule and Vacancy Key Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Up. . .

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC Begins Registration for NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round- Know Important . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality