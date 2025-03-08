AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria

Posted on 08 Mar 2025
11:48 AM

Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to announce the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 soon.
Ahead of the result declaration, BCI released the final answer key for AIBE 19 on March 6, 2025, with significant changes.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to announce the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 soon. While the official result date has not been disclosed, candidates can expect it to be published shortly on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 exam is a crucial step for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which allows them to practice law in India.

Ahead of the result declaration, BCI released the final answer key for AIBE 19 on March 6, 2025, with significant changes. A total of 28 questions have been dropped from the exam, and the final result will be calculated accordingly. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results must check the official website for updates.

Once released, candidates can download their AIBE 19 scorecards by visiting the official website. They will need to log in using their credentials, including their roll number and date of birth, to access and download their scorecards. It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

To qualify for the AIBE 19 exam, candidates from the General and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 45% marks, while SC/ST and disabled candidates need at least 40% to pass. Those who meet the qualifying criteria will receive the Certificate of Practice, enabling them to practice law in India.

For the latest updates on the AIBE 19 result, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

