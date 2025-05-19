NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Withheld for 11 Centres - MP HC Hearing Today; All Updates

PTI
PTI
Posted on 19 May 2025
12:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical courses, except for 11 centres.
On Thursday, in response to a petition by a student who claimed her performance in the entrance exam on May 4 was severely impacted by a power outage at her exam centre in Indore, the court had directed that the results should not be declared until the next hearing.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical courses, except for 11 centres in Indore which had faced power outage on May 4.

On Thursday, in response to a petition by a student who claimed her performance in the entrance exam on May 4 was severely impacted by a power outage at her exam centre in Indore, the court had directed that the results should not be declared until the next hearing.

The petitioner prayed that she be allowed to appear for the examination again. On Friday, Justice Subodh Abhyankar modified the order after hearing submissions of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Deputy Solicitor General Himanshu Joshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

They pointed out that the high court stayed the declaration of NEET-UG results for the entire country although the problem of power outage was confined to 11 centres in Indore.

The NTA should be allowed to declare the results for the rest of India, they prayed.

Counsel for the petitioner Mradul Bhatnagar opposed their prayer, and submitted that if the petitioner could not appear for the examination afresh in time, she would not be able to appear for counselling rounds.

The court, however, acceded to the government lawyers' request. It was "inclined to modify the order passed.... on 15.05.2025, to the extent that the respondents may be allowed to declare the results for all the other centres in India, except the affected centres at Indore, in which the power failure was faced by the students, and the details of which shall be furnished by the respondents along with their reply," the judge said.

The court has posted the hearing of the case for Monday (May 19).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 19 May 2025
12:58 PM
NEET UG 2025 Madhya Pradesh High Court NEET UG Result National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)
Similar stories
RRB Exam

RRB ALP 2025 Extended Registration Window Closes Today at rrbapply.gov.in- Important . . .

Matric exam

BSEB 10th Special Compartment Exams 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Open- Details He. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Published! Check Answer Key and Result Release Date. . .

CBSE

CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students?. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB Exam

RRB ALP 2025 Extended Registration Window Closes Today at rrbapply.gov.in- Important . . .

Matric exam

BSEB 10th Special Compartment Exams 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Open- Details He. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Published! Check Answer Key and Result Release Date. . .

CBSE

CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students?. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Result Declared - Check Link and Admission Updates!

CLAT 2025

CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration Begins - Check Schedule and Detailed Process

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality